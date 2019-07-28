Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Its Telus (TU) Position by $822,140; Market Valuation Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Raised Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding by $5.44 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,176 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 30,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,109 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.00M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 19,963 shares. Wendell David Associates invested in 0.05% or 6,807 shares. 15,001 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.05% or 10,906 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.2% or 644,117 shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,560 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Co holds 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 11,937 shares. Invesco accumulated 39.91 million shares. Parthenon holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 199,177 shares. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 14,294 shares. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.15% or 158,022 shares. 171,727 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Inc.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 100 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $252.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,114 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc by 227,195 shares to 424,402 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 81,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.