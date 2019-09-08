Hbk Investments LP Has Lifted Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Valuation Declined; Beck Capital Management Lifted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 320.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 88,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 115,751 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 2.59 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn holds 1,786 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 194,617 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.42% or 44,590 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Natl Asset reported 0.32% stake. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.43% or 2,837 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 200,482 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.03% or 51,257 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). City Company holds 650 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Llc has 23,544 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp reported 12,231 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc holds 0.13% or 10,249 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na owns 0.03% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 23,473 shares. Eos Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Stanley Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 304,144 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 452,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 8,376 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 33,633 shares. 590,945 are held by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 200,203 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Street has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 108,524 are owned by D E Shaw Communication Inc. Stephens Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 281,301 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 98,730 shares to 364,470 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 37,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,265 shares, and cut its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

