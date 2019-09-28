Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Sina (SINA) Position By $23.53 Million; Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Unisys (UIS) Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 60.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 547,320 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 1.45 million shares with $62.60 million value, up from 904,145 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40M shares traded or 53.33% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Unisys Corporation (UIS) stake by 86.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 68,060 shares as Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s stock rose 10.82%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 10,640 shares with $103,000 value, down from 78,700 last quarter. Unisys Corporation now has $386.31M valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 806,641 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %)

Hbk Investments LP decreased Bilibili Inc stake by 301,411 shares to 22,046 valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 16,523 shares and now owns 527 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) At US$45.05? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Correctly Evaluating SINA’s Worth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Recovery In Sight For Sinaâ€™s Revenues? – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 493 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Int Limited has invested 5.58% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 759,202 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 3,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 13,313 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 19,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 162,719 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited owns 64,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tower Capital (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aviva Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,900 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 2.03M shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 11,342 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,200 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Llc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 78,434 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 573,041 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Com holds 15,000 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 114,100 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.1% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Victory Mngmt holds 6,814 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 14,787 shares. Guggenheim Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,684 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Principal invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 283,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE:UIS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unisys receives $152M DoD contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unisys seeks to defer $115M pension contributions – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Unisys to Securely Operate, Manage and Maintain Defense IT Infrastructure – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys interim CFO Mike Thomson becomes permanent CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.