Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $5.42 Million; Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Shareholder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 950.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 246,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 272,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 25,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 14.37M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 124,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 725,534 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09 million, down from 850,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 12,191 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coca-Cola Femsa’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ratings; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 10,871 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.07% stake. The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & Tru Communication has invested 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 568,602 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 252,759 shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 10,312 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tompkins invested in 0.02% or 4,860 shares. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 296,893 shares. Financial Management Professionals has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Rafferty Asset Management owns 118,233 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 5,223 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 122,842 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 322,291 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.17M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.