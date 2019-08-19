Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Position in Dover (DOV) as Market Value Declined; Blue Edge Capital Decreased Holding in Deere & Co (DE) as Shares Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 9,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 32,426 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 42,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 7,696 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, down from 10,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,967 are owned by First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora. Charter Company has 9,083 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Security Company invested in 1,165 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sit Assocs reported 63,085 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.18% or 537,482 shares in its portfolio. 10,945 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 3,482 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 1.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 671 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust. Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 7,104 shares. Moreover, Trustmark State Bank Department has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 200 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,725 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kempen Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 25,121 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,990 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 7,670 shares to 120,620 shares, valued at $13.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 129,005 shares to 169,141 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Call) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Miller Management Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 17,670 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 255,163 shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 75,138 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 874,507 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 184,342 shares. 1.32M are held by Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.08% or 5.29 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.15M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. James Rech reported 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company invested in 7,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fruth holds 0.36% or 9,225 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,851 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 13,446 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pension reported 0.08% stake.