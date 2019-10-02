Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $57.70 Million; Baupost Group Continues to Hold Stake in Cbs New (CBS)

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 349,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.73. About 706,104 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00M, up from 8.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 1.19M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 22/03/2018 – CAITLIN CONANT NAMED POLITICAL DIRECTOR OF CBS NEWS; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Was 1.0% – CBS; 16/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s National Amusements Moves to Amend CBS Bylaws; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gru holds 0% or 594 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 91,259 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 53,484 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0% or 271,652 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 57,124 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Trust Lp holds 0.02% or 220,938 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,175 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0.04% or 2.68M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 71,482 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.99% or 77,279 shares. Raymond James Svcs Inc invested in 19,580 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Incorporated stated it has 14,180 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.49% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 2.09 million were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.14M shares to 24.15 million shares, valued at $953.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (Put) by 26,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put).