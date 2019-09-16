Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Holding in Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) as Valuation Rose; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding by $415,378

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 12,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $363.68. About 704,423 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 2.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 198,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 11.75M shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $22.15M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

