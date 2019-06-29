Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Share Price Rose; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Has Cut Holding by $336,918

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $840. About 171,079 shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 18,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,512 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 21,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $209.49. About 778,505 shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 1,888 shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 280 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 87,298 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Stifel Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,533 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr owns 333 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.14% or 1,270 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank has invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 4,021 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% or 4,595 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 20 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 2,561 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. $1.00M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Magloth Christian. 1,100 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. FILLIOL OLIVER A had sold 34,000 shares worth $22.59 million. Chu Wah-Hui also sold $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. 7,180 shares were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH, worth $4.78 million. The insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83 million.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 41.26 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 19.40 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 61.84M shares to 108.84 million shares, valued at $112.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 10,564 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 4,710 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,037 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Zpr Investment Mngmt holds 3.68% or 8,914 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Amer Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 49,310 shares. 716,101 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh has 0.65% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,927 shares. Us Bank De holds 26,519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Northern holds 0.02% or 454,709 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 43,890 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc accumulated 9 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested in 0.08% or 55,483 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Inc has 1.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,050 shares.