Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Target (TGT) Holding; Cardionet Has 1.13 Sentiment

Cardionet Inc (BEAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 136 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 120 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cardionet Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 29.50 million shares, down from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cardionet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 94 Increased: 78 New Position: 58.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 33.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP analyzed 105,242 shares as Target Corp (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 210,818 shares with $16.92 million value, down from 316,060 last quarter. Target Corp now has $53.57B valuation. It closed at $104.77 lastly. It is down 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -4.19% below currents $104.77 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8000 target. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Hbk Investments LP increased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 12,719 shares to 50,700 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 110,890 shares and now owns 359,715 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 31.52 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 205,534 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

