Hbk Investments LP Decreased Position in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Crosslink Capital Raised Its Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 410,051 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 387,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 426,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 728,286 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares to 119,998 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 17,698 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Westpac Banking reported 47,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 400 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.06% stake. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.16% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Partner Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Strs Ohio stated it has 2,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 61,776 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 797,388 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,525 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 491,921 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Yorktown Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,500 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 9.39M shares. Blair William And Il holds 13,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 48,140 shares. Psagot House Ltd accumulated 0% or 405 shares. Srs Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.55 million shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 165,301 shares to 337,296 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 99,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was sold by Bruzzo Chris. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.