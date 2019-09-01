Hbk Investments LP Decreased Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position by $366,730; Share Price Rose; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Montag & Caldwell Has Increased by $8.06 Million Its Stake

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 86,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 139,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 832,853 shares traded or 105.04% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87 million, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Call) by 16,600 shares to 17,700 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 12,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).