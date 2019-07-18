Hbk Investments LP Decreased Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Cut Its Stake by $471,488

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 52,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,950 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 139,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 95,151 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 4.26 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 13,346 shares to 88,914 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.34B for 20.35 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.