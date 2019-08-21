Hbk Investments LP Cut Its Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $886,737; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Value Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Has Upped Position

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 17,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 35,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 52,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 66,662 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,793 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 5,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $281.46. About 1.12 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv has 0.05% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 13,745 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,717 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,281 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability holds 2,315 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 8,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 218,259 shares stake. Legal And General Public Llc stated it has 127,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial holds 0% or 307 shares in its portfolio. 4,951 are owned by Usa Finance Portformulas. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 76,413 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 75 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 144,276 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) by 274,200 shares to 295,800 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 283,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 14,743 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,756 shares. 31,534 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Iberiabank Corp invested in 19,317 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Essex Fincl Incorporated holds 0.2% or 2,751 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Savings Bank owns 2,641 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 36,970 were reported by Harvey Invest Ltd Co. 23,909 are owned by Baxter Bros Inc. Qci Asset accumulated 102,662 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Miracle Mile Limited Liability accumulated 28,410 shares. Art Limited reported 41,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 619,721 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.