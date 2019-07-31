Hbk Investments LP Boosted Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stake by $1.97 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) by $89.76 Million as Shares Rose

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 422.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 98,444 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 121,744 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 23,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.52 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.36 million, up from 13.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 3.68M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 46,003 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.62 million shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Llc has invested 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parkside Comml Bank & Tru stated it has 1,408 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Private Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 41,025 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 230,373 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,191 shares. Investment Lc owns 6,715 shares. North Carolina-based Invest Counsel has invested 1.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 75 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce stated it has 1,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 5,820 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $60.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 23,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,842 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 77,423 shares. California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co invested in 17,240 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 27,887 shares stake. 217,154 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 59,429 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Axa has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,338 were reported by Dupont Cap Management. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 10,000 shares. New South Mgmt Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Blackrock has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

