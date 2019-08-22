Hbk Investments LP Boosted Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Position by $1.62 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 354,619 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 58,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 100,009 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 41,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 1.22 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.06% or 15,405 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 13,884 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Utah Retirement System reported 19,983 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1.48 million shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 74,900 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 16,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 836 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 25 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prudential reported 595,891 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,756 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34,086 shares to 58,281 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,738 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $633,200 worth of stock was bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 21,970 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.8% or 607,812 shares in its portfolio. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Webster Bank N A reported 1,749 shares. Mengis Management stated it has 11,537 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 5,753 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 14,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Management has 111,373 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 406,486 are owned by Raymond James Associate. Robinson Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,300 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 13,104 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 55,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08M shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).