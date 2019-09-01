Hbk Investments LP Boosted Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake by $1.74 Million; Stock Declined; Lincoln Capital Upped Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 102,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 289,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 187,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 702,353 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88 million shares traded or 17.36% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 326,663 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pension Service owns 365,471 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.49% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 328,014 shares. Smith Salley & Associates invested in 0.11% or 5,230 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx owns 2,914 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 219,291 shares. 1,617 were reported by Gm Advisory Grp. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 36,547 shares. Laffer Invests owns 19,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Piedmont Incorporated reported 0.13% stake. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Company owns 1,688 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Pacific invested in 0.12% or 4,348 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 1.75 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 154,848 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 42,388 shares. Amer Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 861,042 shares. Arrow Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 22,091 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Natixis Advisors LP owns 109,596 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 746,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 388,059 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.04% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).