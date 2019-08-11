Hbk Investments LP Boosted Holding in Humana (HUM) as Share Price Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 99,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39M, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 562,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 863,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,530 were reported by Chem National Bank. First In holds 320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 2,817 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 1,068 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 10,413 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 22 shares. Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 8,896 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of accumulated 23,947 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 53 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 2,695 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 9,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.19% or 154,579 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 6,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,456 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Humana realigns home care, names division leader – Louisville Business First” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana Names Kathie Mancini President, East Central Medicare Region – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.00 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 13,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.