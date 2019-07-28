Haynes International Inc. (HAYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

We will be comparing the differences between Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Metal Fabrication industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International Inc. 32 0.82 N/A 0.28 114.63 Mueller Industries Inc. 29 0.71 N/A 1.68 16.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Haynes International Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. Mueller Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Haynes International Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Haynes International Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5% Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Haynes International Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mueller Industries Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Haynes International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Mueller Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Haynes International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mueller Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Haynes International Inc. shares and 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Haynes International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haynes International Inc. -0.74% -4.73% -3.19% 2.55% -18.23% 22.01% Mueller Industries Inc. -2.56% -11.95% -12.64% 11.41% -2.96% 20.76%

For the past year Haynes International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mueller Industries Inc.

Summary

Haynes International Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mueller Industries Inc.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.