Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Reaches $29.42 After 4.00% Up Move; Cosan Limited (CZZ) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $13 Upgrade

The stock of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 119,716 shares traded or 115.17% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 16/03/2018 – POINT72’S DOUG HAYNES RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AT HEDGE FUND FIRM; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – STEVE COHEN ANNOUNCES HAYNES RESIGNATION IN EMAIL TO EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 17/03/2018 – Point72’s Haynes Resigns Following Cohen-Ordered Culture Autopsy; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30; 16/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership ChangeThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $368.21 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $30.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HAYN worth $14.73M more.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $368.21 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 136.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 25.71 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.