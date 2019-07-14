Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) EPS Estimated At $0.40; United Rentals North America Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. HAYN’s profit would be $5.01M giving it 19.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Haynes International, Inc.’s analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 131,828 shares traded or 150.41% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 18.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30; 16/03/2018 – POINT72’S DOUG HAYNES RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AT HEDGE FUND FIRM; 07/03/2018 Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q NET REV. $110.2M, EST. $106.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl: Michael Shor, Chairman, Will Act as Interim Pres and CEO; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c

United Rentals North America Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 252 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 236 reduced and sold their stock positions in United Rentals North America Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Rentals North America Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $392.61 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 145.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.