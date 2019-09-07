Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is a company in the Metal Fabrication industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.13% of all Metal Fabrication’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Haynes International Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.55% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Haynes International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.80% 0.50% Industry Average 3.39% 27.18% 5.97%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Haynes International Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International Inc. N/A 32 105.91 Industry Average 67.66M 2.00B 29.04

Haynes International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Haynes International Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Haynes International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.70

The potential upside of the competitors is 91.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Haynes International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haynes International Inc. -4.89% -6.53% -5.91% -8.43% -29.58% 12.73% Industry Average 3.19% 5.96% 4.22% 15.84% 15.42% 25.40%

For the past year Haynes International Inc. has weaker performance than Haynes International Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Haynes International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.56 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Haynes International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haynes International Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Haynes International Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Haynes International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Haynes International Inc.’s peers beat Haynes International Inc.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.