Haynes International (HAYN) to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Haynes International Inc’s current price of $29.71 translates into 0.74% yield. Haynes International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 122,173 shares traded or 90.61% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Haynes International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAYN); 07/03/2018 Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 16/03/2018 – POINT72’S DOUG HAYNES RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AT HEDGE FUND FIRM; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC HAYN.O – BACKLOG OF $212.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.2% FROM $205.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International : Mark Comerford, Pres, CEO and Director, to Retire

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 51.41% above currents $44.58 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. See SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $58.0000 64.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $80 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zweig has 0.25% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 22,114 are owned by Globeflex L P. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 1.47% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 54,569 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Envestnet Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 153,987 shares. Cibc Asset reported 9,430 shares. Blackrock owns 11.91M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M Securities Incorporated has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.12% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 9,900 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 73,665 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.22% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 436,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,734 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.30 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers