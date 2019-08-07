Haynes International (HAYN) to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019; Pinnacle West Capital Has 1.19 Sentiment

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 189 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 159 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 94.09 million shares, up from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pinnacle West Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 123 Increased: 138 New Position: 51.

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Haynes International Inc’s current price of $29.74 translates into 0.74% yield. Haynes International Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 50,062 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 02/05/2018 – Subway® Restaurants Announces Retirement of CEO Suzanne Greco and Appointment of Trevor Haynes as Interim CEO; Company to Init; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 16/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – POINT72’S DOUG HAYNES RESIGNS AS PRESIDENT AT HEDGE FUND FIRM; 20/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 northbound access from Haynes Avenue and Bessemer Street detoured in Newark; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haynes International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAYN); 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC HAYN.O – BACKLOG OF $212.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.2% FROM $205.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q NET REV. $110.2M, EST. $106.0M (2 EST.)

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $372.21 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 64.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for 1.00 million shares. Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 376,696 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.12% invested in the company for 1.67 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Opus Investment Management Inc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,672 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 1.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $163.92M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 812.50% EPS growth.