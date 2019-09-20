Haynes International (HAYN) Holder New South Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined; Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $199.37 Million; Valuation Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Haynes International Inc (HAYN) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 18,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 238,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, down from 256,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Haynes International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 72,874 shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl: Michael Shor, Chairman, Will Act as Interim Pres and CEO; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL – STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International : Mark Comerford, Pres, CEO and Director, to Retire; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC HAYN.O – BACKLOG OF $212.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.2% FROM $205.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 18/03/2018 – Haynes is named as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging gender bias and a hostile work environment

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 670,065 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.41M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.77. About 1.32M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Announces World’s First Microcontroller-based Solution for Offline Face Recognition and Expression Identification – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 197,554 shares to 851,778 shares, valued at $164.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $453.84 million for 16.32 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 608,198 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $71.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 593,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd.

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Haynes International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. Announces Expansion of LaPorte, IN Operations – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2016. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President – Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 52.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $4.71M for 23.74 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.