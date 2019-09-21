Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Since Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 57.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 2 of the 3 factors.