Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Since Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.73% and 57.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 2 of the 3 factors.
