Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was more bullish than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 3 of the 5 factors.