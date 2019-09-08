Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Both Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 14.00% and its consensus target price is $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.