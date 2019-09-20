Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) Comparing side by side

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 73.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares and 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.49% 0.88% 4.15% 5.43% 0% 4.79%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was less bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.