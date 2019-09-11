Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Contrasting side by side

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.