Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares and 66.91% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.