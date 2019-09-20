Hayek Kallen Investment Management Upped Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $467,160; Towerview Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Boosted by $675,000

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 3.16 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,182 are held by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp. Hamel Associate holds 4,550 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Coldstream Mngmt invested in 23,361 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,564 shares. American Tru Invest Advsr Ltd holds 2.02% or 19,059 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability reported 83,326 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 118,670 shares. Prudential Inc has 529,833 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd stated it has 9,967 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Llc holds 16,165 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 21,862 shares. Van Strum And Towne has 5,584 shares. Lincoln Corporation accumulated 6,634 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,906 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny stated it has 9,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rdl Fincl holds 5,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.38 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.79% or 45,548 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.11 million shares. Everett Harris Co Ca accumulated 8,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 7.12M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9.40M shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation holds 0.23% or 19,084 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 44,638 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tortoise Lc holds 0.02% or 1,608 shares.

