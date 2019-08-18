Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; As Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stock Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 100,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Associates stated it has 377,801 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Llc owns 65,220 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 1.85M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,832 shares. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 10.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 920,773 shares. 3,788 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright & Associates. Ironwood Invest Limited Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa reported 21,681 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc stated it has 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Hldgs Co has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Lc has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 1.14 million shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 310,485 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 7,792 shares to 36,011 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 57,420 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 52,506 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 42,181 shares. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 28,482 shares. 10,475 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Cannell Cap Ltd Co has 838,606 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 163,775 shares. Pnc Services Grp reported 52 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 8,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,664 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Washington Tru National Bank reported 879 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 27,873 shares. Quantum Cap Management holds 0.17% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) or 22,370 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 290 shares.

