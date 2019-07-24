Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $478,530 as Market Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holding Maintained by American Investment Services Inc

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 10.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.09. About 2.50 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 19,861 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 53,244 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,358 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiera Cap holds 310,002 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 28,234 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 1.38M are held by Glenmede Commerce Na. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership owns 83,532 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,213 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 1.11% or 759,716 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares to 11,380 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.