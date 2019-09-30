Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Boosted by $467,160; Emory University Trimmed Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $322,348 as Share Price Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 2.21M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 5,499 shares to 23,131 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62.50 million activity.

