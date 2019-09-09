Hayek Kallen Investment Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $375,580; Usca Ria Position in Altria Group (MO) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 58,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 129,466 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 188,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Limited Com stated it has 18,002 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca holds 28,100 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 621 shares. South Street Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,175 shares. Rockland Tru holds 211 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 4.05% or 47,289 shares in its portfolio. Herald Inv Ltd holds 0.53% or 1,165 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton Invests has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 267,072 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 719 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 833 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Llc reported 12,061 shares stake.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 235 shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% or 1.44 million shares. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Natl Com accumulated 72,182 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 77,159 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc owns 3,352 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 52,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leavell Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Motco holds 0.33% or 57,612 shares in its portfolio. Kemper Master Retirement holds 52,950 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Howe & Rusling stated it has 2.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 193,347 shares to 273,601 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 162,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).