Hayek Kallen Investment Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $375,580; Shares Declined; Archford Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Stake in Cummins Com (CMI) as Stock Value Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 1.40M shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 21,860 shares. Haverford Com reported 2,801 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 58,701 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 1,830 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 1,284 shares. 5,397 were accumulated by Acropolis Investment Management Ltd. Fjarde Ap reported 73,691 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.06% or 86,775 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 5,958 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Com owns 26,680 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 0.1% or 37,299 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 544,019 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,448 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares to 81,939 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,466 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund (VFH).