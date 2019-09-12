Hayek Kallen Investment Management Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Boosted by $467,160 as Share Price Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) as Stock Price Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 93,431 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 76,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 601,473 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.03M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co reported 6,244 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% or 148,699 shares. Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,757 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 2,375 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company stated it has 159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,621 shares. Greenleaf has 8,106 shares. Stonebridge Cap reported 1.17% stake. 1.12M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 160,620 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability owns 12,035 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,259 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 3,075 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,660 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Construction Stocks Drilled With Downgrades – Schaeffers Research” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 closes in on record-high on trade hopes, euro zone stimulus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8% Preferred Share Is A Clear Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Surprise Makes Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on February 29, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: 9.8% Yield And Upside In Net Interest Income – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:IQV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Better To Resist This 9.9% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,435 shares to 117,626 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,541 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.