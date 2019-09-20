Hayek Kallen Investment Management Maintains Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Crosslink Capital Holding In Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Was Has Increased

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 6.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 20,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 79,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 58,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $154.22. About 256,967 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 42,080 shares to 14,134 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,287 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).