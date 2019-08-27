Hayek Kallen Investment Management Maintains Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 10.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $105.53. About 10.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc owns 2,000 shares. Tcw Gp holds 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.72M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Company holds 0.32% or 10,182 shares in its portfolio. Ims Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qv Investors Inc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citigroup Inc holds 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3.62 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Na invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 129,514 shares or 6.43% of all its holdings. Cullen Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 658,370 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 44,725 shares. Moreover, Heritage Corp has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Agricole S A reported 162,789 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.