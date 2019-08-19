Hayek Kallen Investment Management Maintains Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Stake

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – in February, J.P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca reported 2,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ranger Management Lp holds 430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbt Bank N A Ny accumulated 125,480 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Luther Capital Corporation reported 2.29M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1.10M shares or 1.37% of the stock. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc stated it has 188,934 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners holds 0.23% or 27,815 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 121,274 shares. North American Management reported 241,071 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.97% or 99,273 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,824 shares. Lee Danner Bass owns 22,663 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.01% stake. Janney Cap Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vantage Investment Prtn Lc has 26,808 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers owns 1,019 shares. Girard holds 18,194 shares. The California-based Intersect Capital Ltd has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centurylink Inv Mgmt has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Int Invsts holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,537 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,857 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 3,015 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 303,067 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Grassi Mgmt holds 58,356 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares to 306,945 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

