Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $571,662; Travelzoo (TZOO) Valuation Declined While Ajo LP Has Upped Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 58,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The institutional investor held 207,095 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 148,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.63M market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 64,861 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 2.38M shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelzoo: Technology Rollout Will Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Travelzoo Stock Rose 3x, Then Dropped 50% – Forbes” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Celebrates the Successful Debut of its Global Sustainability Campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

