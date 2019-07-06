Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) by $4.35 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 241,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 768,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 265,655 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces General Meetings – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OEC’s profit will be $31.55 million for 9.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close higher with S&P 500 up 17% for year to date ahead of U.S. – China trade talks – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 28, 2019.