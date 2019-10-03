Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $383,886 as Market Valuation Declined; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Facebook (FB) Position by $386,000

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,859 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Won’t Even Talk to Facebook Employees Right Now; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Users Dislike News, But They Aren’t Leaving: Report — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac Banking has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.33% or 24,504 shares. Avalon Asset Management Limited owns 100,000 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 18.65 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Monetary Management Gru Inc invested in 18,221 shares. Roundview Llc holds 8,669 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Ltd invested 0.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marco Inv Limited accumulated 46,078 shares or 0.45% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Co has 29,425 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). White Pine Inv Co invested in 75,330 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.05% or 591,958 shares in its portfolio. 353,555 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Mngmt reported 13,164 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 1.74 million shares. Capital Advisers Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200,040 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.54 million shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 7.72M were accumulated by Amer Century. Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marsico Capital Ltd holds 1.02 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 15.97M shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.24% or 5.84 million shares. Polar Llp invested in 1.24M shares or 2.11% of the stock. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,200 are held by Intact Inv Management Inc. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,832 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,138 shares. Choate Investment Advsr reported 3,453 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.