Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 488 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,243 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Inc invested in 2,161 shares. Maltese Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks reported 19,223 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability stated it has 179,004 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,500 shares. Parsec Management holds 2.2% or 341,930 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,572 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Invest Retirement Inc invested in 0.24% or 5,262 shares. Arga Investment Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,367 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 26,194 are owned by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc reported 42 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 31,755 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt owns 13,627 shares.

