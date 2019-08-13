Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $13.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 812,822 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $41.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.77. About 1.36M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 26,454 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 368 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Svcs accumulated 255 shares. Kessler Grp Incorporated invested in 1,645 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.25% or 4,119 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 805,718 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Co reported 0.7% stake. Partner Fund Mngmt LP has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,844 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 467 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc owns 5,353 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 1.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.00M shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.76 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 41,887 shares to 292,062 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S P D R Trust Unit Sr (Put) (SPY) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).