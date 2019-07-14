Hayek Kallen Investment Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $387,638 as Market Value Rose; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Novare Capital Limited Company stated it has 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greystone Managed reported 149,234 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 71,652 were reported by Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Crestwood Advisors Lc accumulated 11,445 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Westwood Management Il holds 6,360 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.45 million shares. Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). D E Shaw & Inc reported 958,963 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 54,168 were reported by Cardinal Mngmt. California Employees Retirement System owns 6.82M shares. The Georgia-based Marco Mngmt has invested 3.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantum Mgmt accumulated 90,932 shares or 0.89% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited owns 32,110 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,450 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 2.65M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 636 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 226,123 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 877 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 103,275 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.05% or 23,527 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 469,635 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).