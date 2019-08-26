Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $387,638 as Market Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder First Foundation Advisors Cut Stake as Market Value Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 67,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 174,027 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 241,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adirondack Trust reported 0.48% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 116,716 shares. 35,303 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 380,138 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Investment Management Comm reported 178,566 shares. 44,028 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Ltd. Smead Capital Mngmt owns 365,285 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 23,705 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Howard Capital Mgmt. Pillar Pacific Capital invested in 0.22% or 33,150 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 40,159 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company reported 13,390 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Hallmark Inc invested in 5,596 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Ca Municipal Income Fund (PCK) by 54,393 shares to 66,159 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 124,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 63,305 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Barnett & Inc holds 0.1% or 1,764 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.72% or 5.43 million shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1.33% or 18,175 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Ltd has 2,783 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,352 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc. Moreover, Beacon Capital has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 935,267 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt owns 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,168 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,310 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Washington-based Newfocus Group Inc Lc has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

