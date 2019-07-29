Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Schlumberger (SLB) Holding Upped by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.31% or 8,949 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 350,033 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 1.32M shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bristol John W & Communications Ny stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Counselors holds 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 23,199 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 15,079 shares. Timber Creek Lc stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kistler owns 3,547 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 140,289 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Communications reported 64,296 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership reported 55,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 227,027 shares. 47,684 are held by Blume Cap Mngmt. American Int Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,849 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 5.23% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap owns 36,120 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 25.67M shares. Nbt State Bank N A holds 0.21% or 647 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Llc stated it has 1,712 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Group has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,382 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 142,702 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 2.04% or 111 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,665 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5,080 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc has 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).