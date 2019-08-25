Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $387,638 as Share Value Rose; As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Position by $460,088

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 3,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 6,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,902 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 9,430 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 10.57M shares. Utah Retirement invested in 29,975 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisor Prtn invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Prudential Financial reported 144,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.22% or 412,905 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc reported 200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.02% or 272,588 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 460,457 were accumulated by Polar Llp. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hartline Inv Corp reported 2.11% stake.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 100,806 shares to 102,906 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 20,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

