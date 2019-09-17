Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $509,220 as Stock Price Declined; Chickasaw Capital Management Boosted Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $10.13 Million as Stock Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 23.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.56 million, up from 22.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 2.13M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 669,866 shares to 31.42M shares, valued at $442.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.02% or 7,137 shares. Blue Financial Capital, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 9,046 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harvey Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,530 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 1,406 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,130 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 14 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 82,244 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri reported 2,042 shares. 29,296 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability owns 20,483 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.